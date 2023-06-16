Jury resumes deliberating in trial of gunman who killed 11 at Pittsburgh synagogue
By PETER SMITH
Associated Press
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A jury has resumed deliberating in the trial of a truck driver who shot and killed 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the nation’s deadliest attack on Jewish people. The defense acknowledges that 50-year-old Robert Bowers was the man who burst into Tree of Life synagogue in 2018 and opened fire with an AR-15 rifle and other guns. Seven people were wounded in the rampage. Jurors got the case Thursday afternoon and spent more than two hours reviewing the mountain of evidence against Bowers before going home. They resumed deliberations Friday morning. Bowers is charged with 63 criminal counts. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.