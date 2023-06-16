Missiles target Kyiv as visiting African leaders push Ukraine and Russia for peace and grain

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A delegation of leaders and senior officials from Africa is in Ukraine seeking ways to end the full-scale war now in its 16th month and ensure food and fertilizer deliveries to their continent. A Russian air raid during their visit to Kyiv on Friday was a grim reminder of the challenges they face. The delegation went first to Bucha, the Kyiv suburb where bodies of civilians lay scattered in the streets last year after Russian troops withdrew. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said last month that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to separate meetings with an African peace mission. The delegation is set to travel to St. Petersburg later Friday.

