Relatives fear worst with four men and a boy missing after Mediterranean ship disaster

BEIRUT (AP) — Four men and a 14-year-old boy from the Sheikhi family set out for Europe. They wanted lives better than they had in their war-scarred town in northeast Syria. Ignoring an older relative’s warnings, the group boarded a fishing boat from Libya to Italy. They hoped to start crossing Europe on land, aiming for Germany. But instead of docking in Italy, the trawler capsized and sank in thousands of feet of seawater off Greece. If the toll is confirmed it would be one of the worst Mediterranean shipwrecks in recent history.

