Guatemala prepares to vote after a tumultuous presidential campaign

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — This has been one of the most turbulent election seasons in Guatemala’s modern history. Some of the most popular aspirants for Guatemala’s presidency have been sidelined and will not appear on the ballot in the June 25 election. Electoral authorities and courts have blocked some hopefuls from running and cancelled the candidacies of others who were initially allowed to enter the race. There is no re-election in Guatemala, so President Alejandro Giammattei is not among the 22 permitted candidates. At least 50% of the votes are needed to win outright. Otherwise, a runoff vote would be held Aug. 20 for the top two finishers, Guatemalans will also elect all members of congress and hundreds of mayors across the country.

