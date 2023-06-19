At least 6 teens shot after Milwaukee Juneteenth celebration ends
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police and fire officials say at least teenagers were shot Monday afternoon around where the city’s Juneteenth celebration had just wrapped up. The shooting happened about 4:20 p.m. outside Greater Philadelphia Church of God in Christ. Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said the victims, four girls and two boys, ranged in age from 14-19. The shooter was a 17-year-old boy who was also shot during the incident. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson stressed that this didn’t happen during Juneteenth celebrations, but as the block party was wrapping up.