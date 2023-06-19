Buttigieg says US ‘green corridors’ initiative is key to cutting shipping industry emissions
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press
YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says an American push to establish “green shipping corridors” is key to reducing carbon emissions from the shipping industry. He told The Associated Press in an interview that the U.S. wants to develop and strengthen partnerships with “like-minded countries” to secure free and open navigation in the Asia-Pacific region. Buttigieg was in Japan to attend a meeting of transport ministers of the Group of Seven advanced economies during the weekend. The G7 officials reaffirmed a commitment to reducing carbon emissions from the transport industry. Buttigieg spoke to AP following a tour of Yokohama Port near Tokyo.