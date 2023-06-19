Former student opens fire in Brazilian school, killing teen and wounding another, official says

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Authorities in southern Brazil say a former student entered a school and began shooting, killing a 15-year-old girl and severely wounding another youth in Brazil’s southern Parana state. A spokesperson for the city of Cambé tells The Associated Press that the shooter entered the Professora Helena Kolody state school in the city of Cambé on Monday morning purportedly to retrieve some documents. The spokesman says the attacker fired at least a dozen shots before being restrained by a school employee. Brazil has seen almost two dozen attacks or violent episodes in schools since 2000, half of them in the last 12 months. An attack at a daycare center in April that killed four children has prompted the government to launch an unprecedented crackdown.

