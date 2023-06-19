Leader of Honduran anti-corruption group leaves country under threats

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — The director of a Honduran anti-corruption organization has fled the country with her family over threats she received in the month since publishing a report on nepotism inside the administration of President Xiomara Castro. The National Anti-Corruption Council has been revealing alleged wrongdoing in successive Honduran administrations for nearly a decade, but on May 25 it warned of the dangers posed by a “concentration of power” from the distribution of government roles to the sons and other relatives of Castro and her husband, former President Manuel Zelaya. The anti-corruption group says director Gabriela Castellanos left Honduras for an undisclosed destination because of threats. It hasn’t said who was responsible for the threats

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.