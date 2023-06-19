Mexico’s president appoints young woman to top Cabinet post

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has appointed a 35-year-old lawyer as interior secretary, considered the country’s top Cabinet post. Luisa María Alcalde previously served as the secretary of labor. She will become the second woman to hold the country’s top domestic affairs position. Early in his administration, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador named Olga Sánchez Cordero to the post, but she left to return to the Senate. Alcalde’s appointment Monday is to replace Adán Augusto López, who resigned as interior secretary last week in order to compete in the primary race for the 2024 presidential nomination of López Obrador’s Morena party.

