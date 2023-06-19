Mobile home fire kills 5 in North Carolina, including a couple, their friend and his boys

BROADWAY, N.C. (AP) — Authorities have identified the five people who died in a mobile home fire in rural North Carolina Sunday as a husband and wife, their friend and his two young sons. The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office identified them as 74-year-old Michael Breymeyer and his wife, 58-year-old Tammy Breymeyer, who owned the home in Broadway. Also killed was 39-year-old Daniel Garner and his two two sons. Broadway is about 45 miles southwest of Raleigh. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Harnett County Fire Marshals Office and sheriff’s office.

