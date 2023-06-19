Trump faces questions about whether he’ll drag down the Republican Party after his indictments

For now, no one comes close to Donald Trump in his command of the voters who’ll decide the Republican Party’s presidential nominee next year. But Trump’s path beyond the primary is far more perilous as he faces significant and growing questions about his ability to appeal to a broader, more moderate set of voters in a potential general election matchup against President Joe Biden. If Trump fails, he risks not just losing the White House contest but dragging down other Republican candidates on the ballot as the party aims to retake the U.S. Senate and keep the House. That has some Republicans worried as the next presidential primary gets underway.

