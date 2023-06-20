Biden will host a forum about artificial intelligence with technology leaders in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — President Joe Biden will convene a group of technology leaders in San Francisco to debate artificial intelligence. The Biden administration is seeking to figure out how to regulate the emergent field of AI, looking for ways to nurture its potential for economic growth and national security and protect against its potential dangers. The Democratic president plans to meet on Tuesday with eight experts from academia and advocacy groups. White House chief of staff Jeff Zients’ office is developing a set of actions the federal government can take over the coming weeks regarding AI. Biden’s administration wants commitments from private companies to address the possible risks from AI.

