Germany’s intelligence agency says there’s been a rise in the number of far-right extremists in 2022

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s domestic intelligence agency says it has recorded a new high in crimes by political extremists in 2022, with the far right posing the biggest security threat to the country. Figures published by the BfV agency on Tuesday show that there were almost 2,000 more instances of cases linked to extremists of all political shades while the number of crimes classified as violent crimes dipped by just over 140. The agency also says noted an increase of almost 5,000 in the overall number of far-right extremists in the country last year, compared to 2021.

