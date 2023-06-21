3 hurt when Google critic crashes car into building near company’s NYC headquarters, police say

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a man who has claimed for years that Google was torturing users with flashing lights crashed a car into a building near the search engine giant’s New York City headquarters. Police say a 12-year-old girl and two adult women were injured when the man drove onto the sidewalk and crashed his Ford Fusion into a building in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood just after 6 p.m. Tuesday. They were hospitalized in stable condition. Police say the driver was arrested on charges including assault and attempted assault. It isn’t clear if he has an attorney who might speak for him.

