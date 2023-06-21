7 Pakistanis arrested for alleged key role in migrant ship that sank off Greece, leaving 500 missing

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani authorities say they have arrested seven alleged key figures in a human trafficking ring following last week’s sinking of a vessel packed with migrants off Greece. More than 500 migrants are still missing, including Pakistanis. Police said Wednesday that arrests are part of a crackdown on smuggling rings. Thirty other suspects were arrested over the past few days on suspicion they helped facilitate smuggling activities. Officials say each of those who tried to make the perilous journey to Europe paid the smugglers between $5,000 to $8,000. Pakistan’s prime minister said he would seek the help of Interpol and other nations in arresting traffickers in hopes of preventing further tragedies.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.