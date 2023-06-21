Atlanta clerk sued for denying ‘Stop Cop City’ petition lets effort move forward
By R.J. RICO
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta official facing a lawsuit has approved a petition from activists who want voters to reject a controversial police and firefighter training center. The official approved the petition Wednesday after denying it twice over technicalities. Activists irate over the earlier rejection had sued the city Tuesday to force Waldon to approve the form. The effort has been a significant hurdle for “Stop Cop City” activists. They’re gearing up to gather more than 70,000 signatures by Aug. 15 to get on the November ballot. Demonstrators say they hope they’ll be able to start gathering signatures Thursday, barring any other delays from the clerk’s office.