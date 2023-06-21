Australian online safety watchdog demands answers from Twitter on how it tackles online hate

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s online safety watchdog has issued a legal notice to Twitter demanding an explanation of what the social media giant is doing to tackle a surge in online hate since Tesla CEO Elon Musk bought the platform. On Thursday, Australia’s eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said she has received more complaints about online hate on Twitter in the past 12 months than any other platform. She sent a notice to Twitter on Wednesday with 36 detailed questions on how its policies about hateful conduct are enforced. If Twitter does not respond with factual and truthful responses to all questions within 28 days, an Australian judge could fine the company up to 700,000 Australian dollars ($476,000) for every day of delay.

