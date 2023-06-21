Coast Guard suspends search for ship’s crew member reported overboard off Southern California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Searchers were unable to find a crew member who fell off a cargo ship in the ocean off Southern California. The Coast Guard says the search lasted nearly 15 hours before it was suspended Tuesday evening. The sailor was reported to have fallen overboard from a bulk cargo carrier around 5 a.m. about 14 miles southwest of Point Conception. At the time, the vessel was transiting the Santa Barbara Channel en route to the Port of Long Beach. The Coast Guard sent a helicopter, a small boat and a cutter to conduct the search.

