Court temporarily allows part of New Jersey’s handgun carry law to remain in effect

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A federal appeals court has temporarily agreed to keep part of New Jersey’s handgun carry law in effect as court proceedings play out. The Third Circuit Court of Appeals granted the state attorney general’s request to keep part of the law that bars people from carrying handguns in “sensitive places” in effect. It also denied Attorney General Matt Platkin’s request in part, leaving in place a lower court’s order that put an insurance mandate on hold. The decision means handguns cannot be carried in places like zoos, public parks, public libraries and museums, bars, and health care facilities. The law sought to bar handguns from being carried in those places as well as schools and child care facilities.

