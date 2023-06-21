Georgia officials lay out obstacles to updating election system before 2024

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia election officials say they would need six to nine months to install new software and hardware to update the state’s voting system. They also say there are still technical problems to resolve. They’re pushing back against calls to update the system before the 2024 election cycle. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has said the state must wait until 2025. But critics say waiting until after next year’s presidential election would leave the voting equipment open to attack.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.