North Carolina prosecutor won’t charge officers involved in death of man during arrest

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A prosecutor says she won’t seek charges against police in North Carolina’s capital city whose officers repeatedly used stun guns on a man who subsequently died. The report from Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman released on Wednesday says a review of evidence fails to show it was inappropriate for the Raleigh officers to use physical force to take 32-year-old Darryl Tyree Williams into custody on Jan. 17. The State Bureau of Investigation forwarded its probe into what happened to Freeman. Several Raleigh police officers were placed on administrative leave. Freeman’s report lists well over a dozen factors that contributed to her decision.

