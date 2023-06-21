Plant-based courses of millet, stuffed mushrooms on White House state dinner menu for India

WASHINGTON (AP) — Plant-based courses of millet and stuffed mushrooms are on the menu for Thursday’s fancy White House state dinner honoring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi is a vegetarian. First lady Jill Biden unveiled the menu and decor on Wednesday. She enlisted California-based chef Nancy Curtis, who specializes in plant-based cooking, to help in the kitchen. Some 400 guests will dine on a salad of marinated millet, corn and compressed watermelon, stuffed Portobello mushrooms and risotto, and strawberry shortcake. Modi arrived in Washington on Wednesday and joined the first lady on a field trip to the National Science Foundation. They discussed education and workforce training.

