Skip to Content
AP National News

Plant-based courses of millet, stuffed mushrooms on White House state dinner menu for India

KTVZ
By
Published 5:01 PM

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Plant-based courses of millet and stuffed mushrooms are on the menu for Thursday’s fancy White House state dinner honoring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi is a vegetarian. First lady Jill Biden unveiled the menu and decor on Wednesday. She enlisted California-based chef Nancy Curtis, who specializes in plant-based cooking, to help in the kitchen. Some 400 guests will dine on a salad of marinated millet, corn and compressed watermelon, stuffed Portobello mushrooms and risotto, and strawberry shortcake. Modi arrived in Washington on Wednesday and joined the first lady on a field trip to the National Science Foundation. They discussed education and workforce training.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content