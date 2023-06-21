Proposed Minnesota nickel mine begins environmental review, would supply Tesla if approved

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Talon Metals Corp. has filed papers with Minnesota regulators to launch the environmental review process for its proposed underground nickel mine that would supply nickel to Tesla for electric car batteries. The project already received a $114 million grant from the Department of Energy for its proposed ore processing plant in North Dakota. It’s part of the Biden administration’s efforts to boost domestic production of nickel. But the mine faces opposition from the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe and environmental groups, who are concerned about potential impacts on water resources and Native communities. Talon Metals is a joint venture with the Anglo-Australian company Rio Tinto, the world’s second-largest metals and mining corporation.

