Prosecutors seek at least 25 years in prison for gynecologist who abused dozens of women

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a gynecologist should face at least 25 years in prison for assaulting a “staggering number of victims” during a quarter-century career as a serial sexual predator disguised as a doctor at prestigious Manhattan hospitals. Their presentence submission in Manhattan federal court late Tuesday precedes a hearing next week when Robert Hadden’s victims can deliver statements to Judge Richard M. Berman. Sentencing will occur next month. The 64-year-old Hadden of Englewood, New Jersey, was convicted in January of enticing victims to cross state lines so he could sexually abuse them. His lawyers wrote last week that Hadden should serve three years in prison.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.