Russia says it downed 3 drones outside Moscow, suspects it was attack by Ukraine

Russian authorities say two drones have crashed outside Moscow as they were approaching the warehouses of a local military unit. Russian media reported Wednesday that the wreckage of a third drone was found about 20 kilometers (12 miles) away. Russia’s Defense Ministry says the drones were brought down using radio-electronic means. No damage or casualties are being reported. The drones could be the latest attempt by Ukraine to strike targets inside Russia as their war approaches its 17th month. Ukrainian officials have made no comment. Russian media are also reporting that rail lines have been blown up on the Crimean Peninsula in apparent sabotage operations.

By The Associated Press

