Search party finds 2 Canadian air force members dead after helicopter crash near the Ottawa River

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Candian officials say two members of the Royal Canadian Air Force who had been missing were found dead after a military helicopter crashed near the Ottawa River. The Department of National Defence said on Wednesday that the two bodies were recovered Tuesday night. Four Royal Canadian Air Force members were on board a CH-147 Chinook helicopter that crashed after midnight Tuesday near the Ottawa River close to Petawawa, Ontario, about 160 kilometers (99 miles) northwest of Canada’s capital of Ottawa. Defense Minister Anita Anand said they were on board the helicopter as part of a night training flight. She also said an investigation is ongoing.

