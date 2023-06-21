Threats against Norway’s LGBTQ+ Pride festival rise following deadly 2022 attack

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s domestic security agency says there has been an increase in threats against next week’s LGBTQ+ Pride festival in Oslo following a deadly shooting last year at the annual event. However, it says it is not aware of any concrete danger. The head of its counterterrorism unit says the threats might be an attempt to force the cancellation of the July 1 parade. During last year’s festival, a gunman opened fire in Oslo’s nightlife district, killing two people and wounding 20 others. Earlier this month, a report commissioned by police blasted the security agency, saying it had intelligence last year that an attack was imminent and could have prevented the bloodshed.

