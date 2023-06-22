A Titanic expert, an adventurer, a CEO, and a father and son were killed in Titan’s implosion

BOSTON (AP) — A renowned Titanic expert, a world record-holding adventurer and two members of one of Pakistan’s wealthiest families and the CEO of the company leading an expedition to the world’s most famous shipwreck were killed when the Titan submersible imploded. It’s not known when exactly the catastrophic implosion occurred this week. The vessel was reported missing Sunday and the Coast Guard announced the deaths Thursday. The people on board included British businessman and world record-holding adventurer Hamish Harding; Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, who had made multiple trips to the wreck; and businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman. OceanGate CEO and founder Stockton Rush was the pilot.

