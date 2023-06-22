After Paris blast crumples building in Left Bank, rescue workers searching for 1 person

PARIS (AP) — French rescue workers are searching for a person feared missing after a powerful blast brought down a building in Paris’ Left Bank. The explosion injured more than 30 people, four of them critically. Investigators are working to determine the cause of Wednesday’s explosion. A possible gas leak is one of the potential causes under investigation. The blast near the historic Val de Grace military hospital in Paris’ 5th district crumpled the facade of a building that held a private academy of design and arts. The French health minister said some of the critically injured people suffered severe burns.

