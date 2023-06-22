Bolsonaro’s political future hangs in the balance as Brazilian court case begins

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s top electoral court has started hearing a case that could torpedo the political future of former President Jair Bolsonaro by rendering him ineligible for public office for eight years. Judges are evaluating a case filed by Brazil’s Democratic Labor Party, which claims the far-right leader abused his power by using government communication channels to promote his campaign and cast unfounded doubts on the electronic voting system. The lawsuit focuses on a meeting last year on July 18 that Bolsonaro convened at the presidential palace with foreign ambassadors, broadcast on state television. Thursday’s session in the capital of Brasilia started with Judge Benedito Gonçalves reading his report on the case.

By CARLA BRIDI and MAURICIO SAVARESE Associated Press

