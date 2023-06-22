Decisions made after fiery Ohio train derailment will be examined at NTSB hearing

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Some of the key decisions made in the aftermath of the fiery Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern train derailment in eastern Ohio will be examined at a hearing Thursday. The National Transportation Safety Board is holding a rare field hearing in East Palestine, Ohio, over the next two days. Thursday’s hearing will focus on the emergency response to the derailment and the crucial decision officials made a couple days later to release the toxic vinyl chloride in five cars and burn it to keep those tank cars from exploding. That decision sent a towering plume of black smoke over the town near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border and prompted thousands of people to evacuate.

