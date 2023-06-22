Dee Snider — rocker, actor, DJ and now writer — draws on Long Island childhood in 1st novel ‘Frats’

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J, (AP) — Dee Snider has been a heavy metal singer, a Broadway actor, a radio DJ, and a TV voice-over artist. Now he’s added “author” to an already long resume. The former singer for the band Twisted Sister has released his first novel, “Frats.” It chronicles the struggles of friends growing up on Long Island, New York, in the 1970s when high school fraternities held powerful sway over students. It shows in minute detail the violence, toxic masculinity and insane risks teens would take in the name of belonging, and draws heavily on Snider’s own adolescence in Baldwin, New York. The book is out now.

