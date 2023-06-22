EU summons Kosovo and Serbia leaders for emergency talks amid fears of a return to open conflict

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has summoned the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo for emergency talks to try to bring an end to a series of violent clashes near their border. The renewed tensions are fueling fears of a return to open conflict. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he would hold “urgent meetings” Thursday with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Brussels. It was unclear whether the two would meet face-to-face, or only hold separate talks with Borrell. Vucic told state RTS broadcaster that he won’t be negotiating with Kurti. He says “I have nothing to talk to him about.”

