Exploding fire extinguisher kills student and injures 5 others during Bangkok high school fire drill

BANGKOK (AP) — A rescuer says a fire extinguisher exploded during a high school’s annual fire drill in Bangkok, killing one student and injuring five others. A member of one of Thailand’s biggest rescue organizations confirmed the death and injuries from the incident at Rajavinit Mathayom School in the Thai capital. He said the CO2-type fire extinguisher may have become defective from sun or heat exposure.

