Greek elections a one-horse race after conservatives topple left-wing strongholds

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greeks heading to the polls Sunday for a second general election in five weeks, with conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis expected to win reelection by a large margin. Opinion polls suggest the 55-year-old Mitsotakis and his center-right New Democracy party maintain a strong lead, unaffected by a recent tragedy involving migrants, with hundreds dead and missing following a boat sinking. Positioning himself as a moderate, he has reached out to centrist voters and leads in traditionally left-leaning areas. His main opponent, the former left-wing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is fighting for his political survival, hurt by increasing competition from other left-wing parties.

