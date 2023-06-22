Skip to Content
AP National News

Hail hurts dozens of concertgoers, scraps Louis Tomlinson show at Red Rocks Amphitheater near Denver

KTVZ
By
Published 1:50 PM

By BEATRICE DUPUY and COLLEEN SLEVIN
Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — A brief but fierce storm pummeled concertgoers at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre near Denver with golf ball-sized hail, injuring dozens and forcing the cancellation of the show’s headliner, former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson. Authorities say as many as 90 people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries from Wednesday night’s storm. Concertgoer Beth Nabi says she flew to Denver from Dublin to see one of her favorite musicians perform at the famed venue carved from a rock formation. She says she was in a bathroom and it quickly filled with people seeking shelter when hail began falling. Tomlinson tweeted he was “devastated” about the cancellation and promised to return.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content