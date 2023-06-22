Hail hurts dozens of concertgoers, scraps Louis Tomlinson show at Red Rocks Amphitheater near Denver

DENVER (AP) — A brief but fierce storm pummeled concertgoers at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre near Denver with golf ball-sized hail, injuring dozens and forcing the cancellation of the show’s headliner, former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson. Authorities say as many as 90 people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries from Wednesday night’s storm. Concertgoer Beth Nabi says she flew to Denver from Dublin to see one of her favorite musicians perform at the famed venue carved from a rock formation. She says she was in a bathroom and it quickly filled with people seeking shelter when hail began falling. Tomlinson tweeted he was “devastated” about the cancellation and promised to return.

By BEATRICE DUPUY and COLLEEN SLEVIN Associated Press

