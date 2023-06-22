Israel demolishes alleged Palestinian attacker’s home in volatile occupied West Bank
By ILAN BEN ZION
Associated Press Writer
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli troops have demolished the home of a Palestinian who is suspected of killing an Israeli soldier last year, in the latest military operation in the increasingly volatile occupied West Bank, which has been gripped by surging violence. Thursday’s demolition came during a week of rising tensions and unrelenting violence in the West Bank and just hours after Israel carried out a rare airstrike that killed three Palestinian militants near the city of Jenin and Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian villages in retaliation for the killing of four Israelis a day earlier. The Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group claimed the three killed in the airstrike were its members.