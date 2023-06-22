Maine Legislature vote expands sovereignty for Native American tribes

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Maine Legislature has voted to expand sovereignty for Native American tribes in the state. Lawmakers voted to let most federal laws apply to Wabanaki tribes, putting them on the same footing as other federally recognized tribes nationwide. The Maine House and Senate approved the bill with enough support Wednesday to overcome a potential veto by the governor. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has expressed concerns that the change could lead to confusion and lawsuits. Tribes in the state are governed by the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act of 1980. It stipulates that they are bound by state law, treating tribal reservations much like municipalities.

