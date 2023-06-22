Malaysia charges 4 Thais over the mass graves and human trafficking camps found in 2015

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Four Thai nationals have been charged with human trafficking in a Malaysian court over the 2015 discovery of mass graves and human trafficking camps at the country’s border with Thailand. Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution said in a statement that the four were among 10 Thai citizens the government had sought for extradition over the tragedy at Wang Kelian in northern Perlis state near the Thai border. He said the four men were caught by Thai authorities and extradited Thursday to Malaysia to face charges. In May 2015, Malaysian police announced the discovery of a cluster of abandoned trafficking camps in Wang Kelian and later exhumed 139 bodies believed to be of Rohingya Muslims and Bangladeshis from mass graves.

