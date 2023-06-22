Officers sued by Tyre Nichols’ family want to pause lawsuit until criminal case is resolved

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Lawyers for some of the Memphis officers named in a federal lawsuit over the death of Tyre Nichols are asking that the civil case be put on hold until the criminal case is finished. The Commercial Appeal reported that motions filed by four defendants say that the civil case could be prejudicial to the criminal case. Nichols died after a brutal beating by Memphis police officers in January. The beating was one in a string of violent encounters between police and Black people that have spurred protests and renewed debate about police brutality. Five former officers were later charged with second-degree murder. Nichols’ family filed suit in April. If the motion is granted, it would mean pausing depositions, discovery and any mediation efforts.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.