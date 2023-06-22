Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s long-running doping case finally has dates for a hearing

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The long-running doping case involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva could finally be decided after dates were set for a hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The case overshadowed last year’s Beijing Olympics. CAS will hear the case from Sept. 26-29. It won’t be open to the public. The hearing could finally provide clarity about who won the team figure skating competition in Beijing. Russia placed first with Valieva on its team. The United States was second. No medals have been awarded.

