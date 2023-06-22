Sinema cites bill targeting leaders of failed banks after criticism of her Wall Street ties

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is taking credit for helping broker legislation that would target executives of failed banks. The Democratic defector turned independent has been criticized as too closely aligned with Wall Street interests. Sinema, who hasn’t said whether she’ll seek a second-term in 2024, tells The Associated Press that the bill approved this week by a Senate committee is an example of the bipartisan dealmaking she says is often lacking from Congress. Her steadfast support for across-the-aisle negotiations fueled her divorce from the Democratic Party last year and is complicating her potential path toward reelection in one of the most closely watched Senate campaigns.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.