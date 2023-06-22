US journalist Evan Gershkovich appears in Moscow court to appeal extended detention

MOSCOW (AP) — Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter detained on espionage charges in Russia, appeared in court to appeal his extended detention. U.S. citizen Gershkovich was arrested in late March while on a reporting trip. A Moscow court agreed last month to keep him in custody until late August. Defense lawyers challenged the decision, and the Moscow City Court is hearing the appeal on Thursday. Gershkovich, his employer and the U.S. government have denied he spied in Russia. The 31-year-old’s arrest rattled journalists in Russia. Authorities haven’t detailed what, if any, evidence they have gathered to support the espionage charges.

