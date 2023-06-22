Vatican sends Bolivia diary of late priest who allegedly abused minors in the Andean nation

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — The Vatican has sent Bolivia the diary of the late Alfonso Pedrajas, a Jesuit priest who died in 2009 and allegedly confessed to having abused several minors in the country dating back to the 1980s. It is the latest in a pedophilia scandal involving priests that continues to rock the Andean country. The Society of Jesus, as the Jesuits are known, said the diary was sent to them by the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of Faith and then turned it over to the prosecutor’s office in the city of Cochabamba, where the alleged abuse took place. In the diary, Pedrajas allegedly confesses to having abused 85 minors, mostly in boarding schools in Cochabamba.

