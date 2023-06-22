Widow of slain Haitian president files lawsuit against suspects seeking trial and damages

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Attorneys for the widow of slain Haitian President Jovenel Moïse have filed a lawsuit in Florida against those accused in the assassination. The lawsuit was filed Thursday and first shared with The Associated Press. It seeks unspecified damages and a trial by jury in a push to hold the defendants responsible for the president’s death. The lawsuit was filed nearly two years after the July 7, 2021 assassination of Moïse. He was shot a dozen times at his private home in an attack that also seriously injured his wife, Martine Moïse. More than 40 people have been arrested in the case.

By DÁNICA COTO and JOSHUA GOODMAN Associated Press

