1 worker dies in an explosion at an Illinois ammunition factory

EAST ALTON, Ill. (AP) — An explosion at an Illinois ammunition factory has killed one employee. The explosion occurred Thursday at the Winchester factory in East Alton, just north of St. Louis on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River. Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn says the explosion killed 60-year-old Oscar “Zeke” Bettorf of Bunker Hill. Winchester says the explosion was a “tragedy” and that it would fully investigate what happened. East Alton Mayor Darren Carlton says the explosion was heard throughout the town. Dustin Courtouise says a “big boom” shook his van a bit as he was driving through East Alton.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.