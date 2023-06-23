4-time NBA champion Tony Parker says San Antonio is the ‘perfect place’ for Victor Wembanyama

PARIS (AP) — Tony Parker surely knows what he’s talking about when it comes to the San Antonio Spurs. And the four-time NBA champion tells The Associated Press he sees a bright future at his former team for fellow Frenchman Victor Wembanyama. Parker played 17 seasons for the Spurs and won NBA titles with the team in 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014. He says it will be the “perfect place″ for the 19-year-old French wonder. Parker says the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft “wanted to go to San Antonio, and so it feels like it was destiny.”

