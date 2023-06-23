A teen who killed 4 at a Michigan high school is showing ‘disturbing behavior’ in jail

DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors say a teenager who killed four students at a Michigan high school has been showing “disturbing behavior” while in jail. No details have been publicly released. Seventeen-year-old Ethan Crumbley is awaiting a hearing that will influence whether he is sentenced to a life term without parole. He pleaded guilty to murder and other crimes in a 2021 mass shooting at Oxford High School. Because of his age, Crumbley is entitled to a hearing where a judge will learn about his family life, mental health and other factors. It’s possible he won’t get a life sentence. Prosecutors and defense lawyers believe Crumbley remains competent for the next stage of his case, despite his behavior in jail.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.