About 350 Pakistanis were on migrant boat that sank off Greece and many may have died, official says
By MUNIR AHMED
Associated Press
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s interior minister says an estimated 350 Pakistanis were on board an overcrowded fishing boat carrying migrants that sank off Greece last week, and that many remain missing and may have died in one of the deadliest incidents in the central Mediterranean Sea. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan says an estimated 700 migrants were on the boat when it sank June 14. Only 104 people, including 12 Pakistanis, were rescued and 82 bodies have been recovered. Khan says many of the missing Pakistanis are feared dead. He says 281 families have contacted the government saying their relatives are missing and may have been on the boat.