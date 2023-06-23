Ahead of the BET Awards, a look back at how the work helped hip-hop grow and thrive

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rap City. 106 & Park. And even, Uncut. From innovative to provocative, BET has played a crucial role in creating several influential programs that helped spread hip-hop to millions of homes across the globe. Other than its rival show “Yo! MTV Raps,” the network known as Black Entertainment Television took up the mantle – despite some reluctance – to showcase a misunderstood rap culture decades before the genre became today’s most popular music. For many, BET became a safe place for those within hip-hop to express their artistry – which sometimes fell under scrutiny. But through it all, the network has been a mainstay for established and emerging rap artists.

